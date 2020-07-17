No injuries reported in fire at NIPSCO plant in northwest Indiana

WHEATFIELD, Ind. (WLS) -- A large fire damaged part of a NIPSCO plant in Wheatfield, Indiana, on Thursday.Officials said the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. inside the NIPSCO Generating Station, which is located about an hour and a half southeast of Chicago.No one was hurt in the fire, and its cause remains unknown at the time, officials said.NIPSCO said the company doesn't expect any service interruptions due to the fire.An investigation into what started the blaze is underway.