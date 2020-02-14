NIU to mark 12 years since deadly school shooting

DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- Friday marks twelve years since the shooting tragedy at Northern Illinois University.

On February 14, 2008, a gunman went into Cole Hall lecture hall armed with a shotgun and three pistols and shot 22 people, five fatally.

The five students killed were Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Daniel Parmenter.

The gunman took his own life.

Victims of the 2008 attack will be remembered Friday afternoon with a moment of reflection and bell tolling ceremony on Northern's campus in DeKalb.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dekalb countynorthern illinois universitymass shooting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News