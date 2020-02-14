NIU to mark 12 years since deadly school shooting

DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- Friday marks twelve years since the shooting tragedy at Northern Illinois University.On February 14, 2008, a gunman went into Cole Hall lecture hall armed with a shotgun and three pistols and shot 22 people, five fatally.The five students killed were Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Daniel Parmenter.The gunman took his own life.Victims of the 2008 attack will be remembered Friday afternoon with a moment of reflection and bell tolling ceremony on Northern's campus in DeKalb.