WATCH: Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago will broadcast Mass in English from Holy Name Cathedral this weekend. Watch Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on ABC 7 Chicago.Mass will air on TV, atand in the ABC 7 Chicago app.The move comes after both the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Joliet Diocese announced they would suspend all public masses because of the COVID-19 pandemic."During this difficult time, it is particularly important that the faithful have access to the grace and comfort of Holy Mass," said Bishop Ron Hicks, vicar general of the Chicago Archdiocese.Hicks said the church does not want to keep people from praying in faith.