Man who died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near North Ave. Beach ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who died while swimming in Lake Michigan has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

21-year-old Melvin Guzman of the 3200 blk. of N. Keating was pronounced dead Friday at 9:34 p.m.

He was pulled from the water at North Avenue Beach on Friday evening.

Witnesses told ABC7 he went under while swimming near a pylon.

Chicago Fire Department divers found Guzman and pulled him out just after 9 p.m. Chicago police said he had been in the water for about 15 minutes.

Fire officials performed CPR on him and transported him to Northwestern Hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about what led up to the rescue.

Chicago police continue to investigate the death.