North Chicago police officers honored for role in capturing accused Highland Park parade shooter

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A total of seven members of the North Chicago Police Department are being honored Monday night.Five of them were involved in the actual arrest of accused Highland Park parade shooter Robert Crimo III.Inside the North Chicago City Council chambers, officials prepared to present those six officers and one detective with letters of commendation.On July 4, authorities said eagle-eyed citizens spotted the vehicle Crimo was driving on the southbound U.S. 41. They called 911.A North Chicago police officer then caught up with that vehicle and confirmed it was the car being sought.When Crimo was stopped at a red light on U.S. 41 and Westleigh Road, officials said four more North Chicago police officers, along with two cops from other departments, arrived on the scene and apprehended him without further incident."It could have went a different way. There could have been another possible shooting right then. But through the leadership of our department and our chief and their training, they were able to subdue him without any incidence, and I'm very glad to see that," said North Chicago Mayor Leon Rockingham, Jr.Rockingham said following that arrest, the city received numerous calls and emails from grateful residents. While seven officers are being honored, the mayor said their actions are a testament to the hard work his officers do every day.