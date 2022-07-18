highland park parade shooting

North Chicago police officers honored for role in capturing accused Highland Park parade shooter

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suburban cops honored for capturing accused Highland Park shooter

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A total of seven members of the North Chicago Police Department are being honored Monday night.

Five of them were involved in the actual arrest of accused Highland Park parade shooter Robert Crimo III.

SEE ALSO | Couple spotted alleged Highland Park shooter's car, alerted police with help of ABC7 Facebook page

Inside the North Chicago City Council chambers, officials prepared to present those six officers and one detective with letters of commendation.

On July 4, authorities said eagle-eyed citizens spotted the vehicle Crimo was driving on the southbound U.S. 41. They called 911.

A North Chicago police officer then caught up with that vehicle and confirmed it was the car being sought.

When Crimo was stopped at a red light on U.S. 41 and Westleigh Road, officials said four more North Chicago police officers, along with two cops from other departments, arrived on the scene and apprehended him without further incident.

RELATED | Federal authorities found explosive material linked to accused Highland Park shooter

"It could have went a different way. There could have been another possible shooting right then. But through the leadership of our department and our chief and their training, they were able to subdue him without any incidence, and I'm very glad to see that," said North Chicago Mayor Leon Rockingham, Jr.

Rockingham said following that arrest, the city received numerous calls and emails from grateful residents. While seven officers are being honored, the mayor said their actions are a testament to the hard work his officers do every day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north chicagoarrestdeadly shootingparadehighland park parade shootingfatal shootingmass shootingactive shooterpolice officerpolice
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGHLAND PARK PARADE SHOOTING
ISP makes FOID card application changes after Highland Park shooting
Resources available for immigrants impacted by Highland Park shooting
Highland Park, IL shooting victim's father suffers brain hemorrhage
Boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting breathing on his own
TOP STORIES
Chuck Goudie: Words from 15 years ago that especially matter today
Police laud actions of witness who killed Indiana mall shooter
Highland Park, IL shooting victim's father suffers brain hemorrhage
Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather
ISP makes FOID card application changes after Highland Park shooting
Resources available for immigrants impacted by Highland Park shooting
West Loop drag racing caught on video as aldermen consider ordinance
Show More
Protesters say CHA pushes Black residents out in favor of development
North suburban high school student-athlete awarded honorary ESPY
Search underway for gunman after 2 shot in Huntley: police
Armed robber ties woman to chair at NW Side Walgreens, police say
Navy veteran, single mother of 5 surprised with new minivan
More TOP STORIES News