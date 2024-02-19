Peace Warriors host nonviolence training session at North Lawndale College Prep in wake of shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the wake of recent shootings outside of Chicago high schools, students at North Lawndale College Prep stepped up to inspire change in neighborhoods struggling with gun violence.

The nationally recognized student-led group Peace Warriors hosted a one-day nonviolence training session.

"Whatever we put into the community, that's what we're going to get out," Peace Warrior member Nakiya White said. "So, if we put love into the community, that's what we're going to get out."

Students opened their doors to offer peace training to other schools, organizations and residents.

"It's so important because our school, we used to be a violent school," White said. "I see the progress it has made for our school, so I want to share that with other schools, too."

The group uses Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s principles to elevate gun violence prevention and teach peaceful conflict resolutions.

"Violence is not always the answer, and there's so many ways you can be yourself instead of letting others control you," Peace Warrior Vice President Tyreka Hopewell said.

Organizers said this event is just the start. They want the training sessions to go beyond the classroom, and spread throughout the community.

"When they're in high school, they continue to find their voice," Peace Warriors Manager Gerald Smith said. "When they're beyond the community, they're strong ambassadors, so they interrupting nonsense. Wherever they see it, they're injecting love and kindness."

