Chicago police increases patrols at Senn High School after shooting leaves 1 student dead, 2 wounded

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police will have an increased presence at Senn High School in Edgewater after a nearby shooting left one student dead and two others wounded Wednesday.

Grief counselors will also be on hand for students as students grieve their classmate, identified by the medical examiner as 16-year-old Daveon Gibson.

The other two victims, ages 15 and 16 years old, are hospitalized, one remains in critical condition and the other has been stabilized.

Shortly after dismissal Wednesday here at Senn High School, police said the three teenaged boys were standing outside about a block away in the 1200-block of West Thorndale Avenue when they were shot.

"There was a vehicle that pulled up...several individuals got out of that vehicle and fired weapons in the direction of these individuals, striking all three," CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson even arrived at the shooting scene saying the violence among young people is out of hand.

"The loss of life is horrific under all circumstances, but it is especially harsh when our young people are targeted," Johnson said. "We're not gonna allow these acts of terror to disrupt our livelihoods. My children will be in school tomorrow and children across this city will be in schools tomorrow. We're gonna do everything in our power to make sure our young ones are safe."

It's the second shooting in just the last week involving teenaged students targeted at school. Last Friday, two students were shot and killed in the loop leaving Innovations High School.