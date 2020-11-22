Men posing as plumbers ransack elderly woman's home in Northbrook

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Northbrook police say two men who pretended to be plumbers ransacked an elderly woman's home Friday.

The elderly victim opened her door in the 2500-block of Joshua Lane around 7 p.m. Friday to find two men in the entryway, according to police. The men allegedly told the victims they needed to check her plumbing and pushed the door open.

The victim told police that one of the men took her to the basement while the other went through multiple rooms upstairs.

RELATED: Niles elderly couple fights off burglars posing as utility workers with heirloom shillelagh
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Donovan has a new appreciation for his family's heirloom Irish walking stick, after it helped him fight off burglars disguised as utility workers.



Police say this type of crime is commonly known as a "ruse" burglary and because they allegedly used force to make entry it is classified as a home invasion. They also said there is a similar incident currently under investigation in Northbrook.

If someone comes to your residence unexpectedly and you don't know who they are, do not open the door for them and call 911, police say.

Officials say the woman is OK and refused medical attention.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northbrookburglaryhome invasion
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 11,891 new coronavirus cases, 127 deaths
6 hurt in Auburn Gresham shooting, CPD says
Gary officer will not face charges in Rashad Cunningham shooting death
My Pillow CEO helped pay for Kenosha suspect's bail, attorney says
US confirms 1 million more COVID cases in 6 days
Here are 3 safe ways to thaw a turkey for Thanksgiving
Police search for suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting
Show More
Chicago drive-thru holiday light shows
Chicago Weather: Clouds thicken, rain/snow mix possible late Saturday night
Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator: VIDEO
Pot advocates: Pritzker's reading of law costing state $135M
19 shot, 2 killed in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News