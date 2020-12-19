Northern Illinois Food Bank volunteer shares why he helps: 'It's very fulfilling, you're helping people in need'

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- As the need for food has become bigger in Chicago and beyond, many have stepped up to help distribute food to those in need.
One of those volunteers is Jim Kukla, who volunteers at the Northern Illinois Food Bank. He's one of a few that's come on board since the pandemic hit.
"it's very fulfilling, you're helping people in need," said Kukla.
He said he's been working with the Northern Illinois Food Bank since March. Kukla is either checking the quality of canned goods, sanitizing produce, or boxing up food for those in need three to four days a week.
Kukla does mention that although there's a lot of hands on deck, the food bank is always in need of more volunteers.
"There are many folks who can't come out right now because of health reasons, because of concerns, and we understand that. But we have many new folks that have come to us this year," said Maeven Sipes, the Vice President of Philanthropy at the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
The Northern Illinois Food Bank has over 30 volunteer opportunities on any given week, adding that volunteers are a huge piece to making the operation work.
"Volunteers are essential to our operation. We are an essential business," Sipes said. "We have not closed since the pandemic and volunteers are a key piece to that."
You can help Feed the Love by donating to our virtual food drive.
If you're in need of food, you can call 773-247-FOOD or click here to locate a food pantry near you.
