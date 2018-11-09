Northwestern issues security alert after incidents on Evanston campus

Northwestern University Police have issued an alert about a series of attacks on the Evanston Campus.

Thursday night in the 1800-block of Hinman Avenue, two men took a woman's backpack, then ran off.

On Sunday, a female student was grabbed by a man demanding her phone number in the 600-Block of University Place. Police have arrested a man who they said is not a Northwestern student.

In what police say is an unrelated incident, on October 28 near Chicago Avenue and Sheridan Road, another female student had her backpack grabbed as she walked.
