A safety alert was sent out to Northwestern students overnight. University police believe thieves are targeting female students walking alone.Three separate incidents on or near Northwestern's campus in north suburban Evanston have been reported.The most recent incident occurred just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1800-block of Hinman Avenue. Police said a woman was walking on the sidewalk when two men approached her from behind.One of them reached for the top of her backpack in an attempt to grab her, and she took off running. The suspects ran in the opposite direction, police said."I think it's kind of scary. I think it's kind of scary that the university hasn't been saying more about it. It sort of makes you rethink walking alone at night," said Simona Fine, a Northwestern student.A similar incident occurred on Nov. 4, in the 600-block of University Place.Police said a female student was waiting to be picked up near Scott Hall Circle when someone approached her. As she tried to walk away, he grabbed her from behind and asked for her phone number.She was able to get away and call police. They caught the suspect. Yontan Vazquez, 21, was charged with battery.On Oct. 28, a female student was crossing the street near Chicago Avenue and Sheridan Road when police said someone grabbed her by her backpack.The suspect told her he wanted to take nude pictures of her. She was able to get away.Women on campus said they planned to take extra precautions."I only have one headphone in, and I listen to the people around me," said Maya James, a Northwestern student.None of the women were hurt. Police are still investigating the two unrelated cases. They said two different men were involved.