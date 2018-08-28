LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --The U.S. Coast Guard resumed a search Tuesday morning for a 20-year-old Northwestern student who went missing after his kayak capsized in Lake Michigan near north suburban Lake Forest.
The Coast Guard said two men in separate kayaks went out in Lake Michigan and encountered rough waters due to high winds at about 9 p.m. Monday. Both kayaks capsized and both men held onto a paddle as a flotation device.
Neither man was wearing a life jacket and one of them lost a hold of the paddle and went under, the Coast Guard said. The other man was able to swim to shore and knock on a door to ask for help.
The Coast Guard searched for several hours until they were forced to suspend the search at about 1:35 a.m. The Coast Guard, with assistance from Highland Park and Lake Forest fire and police personnel, resumed searching Tuesday morning after being delayed by poor weather conditions. They are searching an area from Lake Forest south to Highland Park.
There was a similar situation Monday near Michigan City, Indiana. A man was pulled from the water at Washington Park after 2 p.m. The 48-year-old man was rushed to the hospital and was in critical condition on Tuesday.