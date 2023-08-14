Northwestern baseball director, assistant coaches to sue university, former head coach Jim Foster

Northwestern baseball program staff members said they were retaliated against when they reported NCAA violations by former head baseball coach Jim Foster.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A new lawsuit will be filed against Northwestern University Monday involving three staff members from the school's baseball program.

Attorneys announced the lawsuit to be filed on behalf of their plaintiffs, which include two assistant baseball coaches and the Director of Baseball Operations.

The staff members said they were retaliated against and demoted from their positions when they reported NCAA violations by former head baseball coach Jim Foster.

Northwestern University fired Foster shortly after firing football coach Patrick Fitzgerald over hazing allegations.

ABC7 has reached out to the school for a response to the new lawsuit.

A press conference will be held by the plaintiffs and their attorneys at 10 a.m. Monday to provide more details about the lawsuit.