4 injured after tree falls on Northwestern's Evanston campus, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were injured after a tree fell on them on Northwestern University Thursday, Evanston police said

Police said the pedestrians were on the sidewalk in the 2000-block of Sheridan Road when the tree fell on them.

Three were transported to Evanston Hospital, one with serious injuries, police said. The fourth pedestrian was treated at the scene.

The tree fell as a winter storm brought snow and rain as well as winds to the Chicago area.

"Snow, ice, wind combination contributed to the falling of a fairly large tree that resulted in injuries to the victims," Matt Smith with the Evanston Fire Department said.

Northwestern said people should avoid the area around the Jacobs Center as emergency crews respond.