Weather Chicago: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of area ahead of expected snow storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A blast of winter weather is forecast for the Chicago area Thursday, with northern suburbs expecting to get several inches of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for McHenry, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties until 9 p.m. Thursday, and for Lake County, Illinois, from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, Will and Lee counties until 9 p.m. Thursday. This includes the city of Chicago.

ABC7 Chciago Meteorologist Larry Mowry said areas covered by the Winter Storm Warning could see between 3 to 6 inches of snow.

The city and areas to the west could see between 1 to 3 inches of snow, Mowry said.

Mowry expects precipitation to initially be light in the 6 to 7 a.m. hour. It will then intensify in the mid- to late morning.

Mowry also said there could be periods of sleet and freezing rain in the central part of the area, including the city, before 1 p.m. Northern areas will see all snow, and southern areas will initially see rain. The precipitation will transition to all snow in the afternoon.

The system is expected to wind down in the evening, but some lake effect could linger for the lakefront and Northwest Indiana Thursday night into Friday.

The NWS warns of dangerous travel conditions, with winds gusting as high as 35 mph to go with a mix of rain, snow and sleet.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is also in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday due to waves of 10 to 14 feet in northern and central Cook County and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, Chicago officials said.

Stick with ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 AccuWeather Team for the latest updates on the winter storm.