Northwestern police investigate report of shots fired at Evanston campus

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 26, 2024 10:46AM
Northwestern University police responded to a possible shooting Sunday night on the Evanston campus.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police responded to a possible shooting Sunday night on the Northwestern University campus in Evanston.

Campus police issued an alert of shots fired* around 11 p.m. at 70 Arts Circle Drive on the University's main campus east of Sheridan Road.

There was a large police presence and evidence markers visible at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Police issued an all clear shortly before midnight.

