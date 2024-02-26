Northwestern police investigate report of shots fired at Evanston campus

Northwestern University police responded to a possible shooting Sunday night on the Evanston campus.

Northwestern University police responded to a possible shooting Sunday night on the Evanston campus.

Northwestern University police responded to a possible shooting Sunday night on the Evanston campus.

Northwestern University police responded to a possible shooting Sunday night on the Evanston campus.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police responded to a possible shooting Sunday night on the Northwestern University campus in Evanston.

Campus police issued an alert of shots fired* around 11 p.m. at 70 Arts Circle Drive on the University's main campus east of Sheridan Road.

There was a large police presence and evidence markers visible at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Police issued an all clear shortly before midnight.

SEE ALSO: Northwestern University, other private universities settle $166M financial aid lawsuit

SEE ALSO: All-clear given after reports of shots fired on Northwestern's Chicago campus, school says