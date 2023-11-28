People in custody, all-clear given after reports of shots fired on Northwestern's Chicago campus

CHICAGO -- People are in custody and an all-clear has been given after police responded to reports of shots fired on Northwestern University's Chicago campus on Monday evening, the school said on its website.

An initial note appeared on the school's website at 9:12 p.m., saying Chicago and Northwestern police are responding outside Wieboldt Hall on Chicago Avenue in the Streeterville neighborhood.

Another note posted at 9:32 says the situation "has been secured and is all clear."

"Assailants are in custody. It is not known whether anyone was injured," the note continued.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.