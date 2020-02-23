Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg comes to the Illinois Holocaust Museum

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- She's a long time U.S. Supreme Court Justice and a cultural icon, and now an exhibit is highlighting Ruth Bader Ginsburg's accomplishments at the Illinois Holocaust Museum.
Based on the New York Times bestselling book and Tumblr page of the same name, Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the first-ever museum exhibition focused solely on this judicial icon, whose image graces mugs, t-shirts, posters, and bobbleheads.
The exhibit is a vibrant exploration of Justice Ginsburg's life and her numerous, often simultaneous roles as a student, wife, mother, lawyer, judge, women's rights pioneer, and Internet phenomenon.
Briefs and other writings by RBG, including some of her famously searing dissents, are woven throughout the exhibit.
The Chief Curator of the Illinois Holocaust Museum, Arielle Weininger, joined ABC7 to talk about the exhibition.
Name of event: Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg special exhibition
Date: February 9, 2020 - August 16, 2020
Hours:
Weekdays: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Thursday evenings until 8 p.m.
Weekends: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Address: 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077
Admission/ Ticket Prices:
Adult admission:
$15.00
Senior (65+): $10.00
Students (12-22): $8.00
Child: (5-11): $6.00
Members: Free
To learn more, visit www.ilholocaustmuseum.org/rbg.
