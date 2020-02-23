Community & Events

Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg comes to the Illinois Holocaust Museum

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- She's a long time U.S. Supreme Court Justice and a cultural icon, and now an exhibit is highlighting Ruth Bader Ginsburg's accomplishments at the Illinois Holocaust Museum.

Based on the New York Times bestselling book and Tumblr page of the same name, Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the first-ever museum exhibition focused solely on this judicial icon, whose image graces mugs, t-shirts, posters, and bobbleheads.

The exhibit is a vibrant exploration of Justice Ginsburg's life and her numerous, often simultaneous roles as a student, wife, mother, lawyer, judge, women's rights pioneer, and Internet phenomenon.

RELATED: Notorious RBG exhibit opens at Illinois Holocaust Museum, honoring legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Briefs and other writings by RBG, including some of her famously searing dissents, are woven throughout the exhibit.

The Chief Curator of the Illinois Holocaust Museum, Arielle Weininger, joined ABC7 to talk about the exhibition.

Name of event: Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg special exhibition

Date: February 9, 2020 - August 16, 2020

Hours:
Weekdays: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Thursday evenings until 8 p.m.
Weekends: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Address: 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077

Admission/ Ticket Prices:

Adult admission:
$15.00
Senior (65+): $10.00
Students (12-22): $8.00
Child: (5-11): $6.00
Members: Free

To learn more, visit www.ilholocaustmuseum.org/rbg.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmuseum exhibitruth bader ginsburgholocaustsupreme courtu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News