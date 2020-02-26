Malcolm X nursing student killed, 4 critically wounded in Avalon Park shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old nursing student was killed in a shooting at a food mart in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood that left four other people wounded.Family members identified the victim as Jaya Beemon, a nursing student at Malcolm X College. Relatives said she was simply shopping at the food mart in the 7900-block of South Avalon Avenue when she was shot and killed.The chaos erupting at around 5 p.m. as police said three gunmen walked up to the store, looked inside and opened fire."After firing almost 20 rounds into the store, the three suspects entered a vehicle and fled," said CPD Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck.Jaya Beemon was hit in the neck by gunfire and killed, according to police.Police said another 18-year-old woman was struck in the back and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.A 63-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where his condition is stable, according to police.A 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm, chest and ankle and a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, and both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where their conditions are stable, police said."I was there looking inside the store," a witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said. "It was some people laying on the floor of the store."The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Police said detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the scene.Witnesses said the shooters may have left in a Chrysler 300. Police believe the vehicle was white.