Malcolm X nursing student killed, 4 critically wounded in Avalon Park shooting

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old nursing student was killed in a shooting at a food mart in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood that left four other people wounded.

Family members identified the victim as Jaya Beemon, a nursing student at Malcolm X College. Relatives said she was simply shopping at the food mart in the 7900-block of South Avalon Avenue when she was shot and killed.

The chaos erupting at around 5 p.m. as police said three gunmen walked up to the store, looked inside and opened fire.

"After firing almost 20 rounds into the store, the three suspects entered a vehicle and fled," said CPD Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck.

Jaya Beemon was hit in the neck by gunfire and killed, according to police.

Police said another 18-year-old woman was struck in the back and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 63-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where his condition is stable, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm, chest and ankle and a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, and both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where their conditions are stable, police said.

"I was there looking inside the store," a witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said. "It was some people laying on the floor of the store."

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Police said detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the scene.

Witnesses said the shooters may have left in a Chrysler 300. Police believe the vehicle was white.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoavalon parkwoman shotchicago shootingchicago crimemass shootingteen shotteen killedwoman killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Snow continues to fall across area, creating slick conditions for morning commute
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Short-term apartment rentals cause concern for some long-term tenants
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with snow showers Wednesday
Indiana grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death changes plea to guilty
Shooting that killed mother in Ravenswood Manor may have been retaliation: police
TikTok 'skull-breaker challenge' leaves teen with concussion
Show More
Bernie Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
AP Fact Check: South Carolina Democratic debate
'Help Wanted' sign posted at Illinois State Police office as gun card complaints continue
Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college admission scandal
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
More TOP STORIES News