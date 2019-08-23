NW Side 7-Eleven robbed by 2 wearing ski masks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for suspects in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Chicago's Northwest Side Avondale neighborhood.

Police said two men wearing ski masks entered the store in the 3600-block of West Belmont Avenue at about 3 a.m. They displayed handguns and made the clerk and a customer lie face down on the floor, police said.

After taking money from the register and items from the store and the employee and customer, the robbers fled in an unknown direction.

No one was injured. Area North detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.
