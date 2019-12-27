Police locate juvenile for questioning in murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

NEW YORK -- Police confirm they have found a juvenile wanted for questioning in connection with the fatal stabbing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors.
The NYPD had released photos of the juvenile last week, but declined to identify the person depicted in the photographs because he is a minor.
In a tweet, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison described the juvenile as the "3rd subject in the Tessa Majors investigation."
"This was a significant development in the investigative process. After being taken into custody, his attorneys were present at the 26 precinct for the entire investigative process. Although he has since been released to the custody of his attorneys, the investigation remains very active. Our detectives are the best at what they do and are committed to finding justice for all parties involved," Harrison tweeted.
Police officials tell ABC News the individual was found this morning in the Bronx. He was not in the south as was originally believed by some.
He was tracked down through the use of electronic surveillance and was brought in, photographed, fingerprinted and a DNA sample was taken, according to police officials.
He was released to his family and attorney pending the results of the testing.
DNA testing is also being run on the second individual.
Authorities believed a 14-year-old suspect was going to surrender last week -- but he did not. Officers fanned out across upper Manhattan to look for him.
The police were led to that teen by a 13-year-old who was taken into custody after he was found with a knife.
The 13-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile in connection with the case, but he is not believed to be the one who stabbed Majors.
Majors, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was wrapping up her first semester at the school when she cut through Morningside Park just before 8 p.m. last Wednesday. As she approached the stairs to exit at West 116th Street, police say a group of teens tried to rob her and take her phone.
There was a struggle, and she was stabbed multiple times. She was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital and pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Police locate juvenile for questioning in murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News