2 killed in I-80 wrong-way crash near Oak Forest amid heavy fog

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-80 near south suburban Oak Forest Wednesday night, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-80 west of the I-57 junction at about 11:14 p.m. Police said a Toyota Sequoia was traveling west in the eastbound lanes and struck a Chevrolet Tahoe driving east.

Both drivers became trapped in their cars and died at the scene, police said. The driver of the Sequoia has been identified as 23-year-old Samuel Sahagun-Banuelos of Lansing and the driver of the Tahoe has been identified as 48-year-old Keith Bowers of Merrillville, Ind.

The crash occurred amid heavy fog in the area. All eastbound lanes were closed at 11:23 p.m. and reopened at about 2:56 a.m., police said.
