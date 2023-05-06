WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Oak Forest bowling alley destroyed by huge fire: city officials

Oak Forest Bowl considered a total loss

By WLS logo
Saturday, May 6, 2023 2:40PM
Oak Forest bowling alley destroyed by huge fire: city officials
EMBED <>More Videos

A fire in Oak Forest destroyed a bowling alley on Cicero Avenue early Saturday morning, city officials said.

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban bowling alley was destroyed in an early morning fire Saturday, Oak Forest officials said.

Oak Forest fire crews were on the scene about 2:30 a.m. at Oak Forest Bowl, located at 15240 S. Cicero Ave., city officials tweeted later Saturday morning.

Roughly 12 towns responded to the call, and the fire was mostly out as of about 7:30 a.m.

The building is a total loss, Oak Forest Deputy Fire Chief Steve Griffin said.

RELATED: Deer Park chemical plant fire sends 9 workers to hospital in Texas

No one was inside when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported.

The fire's cause is being investigated.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW