Oak Forest bowling alley destroyed by huge fire: city officials

A fire in Oak Forest destroyed a bowling alley on Cicero Avenue early Saturday morning, city officials said.

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban bowling alley was destroyed in an early morning fire Saturday, Oak Forest officials said.

Oak Forest fire crews were on the scene about 2:30 a.m. at Oak Forest Bowl, located at 15240 S. Cicero Ave., city officials tweeted later Saturday morning.

Roughly 12 towns responded to the call, and the fire was mostly out as of about 7:30 a.m.

The building is a total loss, Oak Forest Deputy Fire Chief Steve Griffin said.

No one was inside when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported.

The fire's cause is being investigated.