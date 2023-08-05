Oak Forest woman found stabbed to death on roadway in domestic homicide, police say

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was found stabbed to death outside an Oak Forest home Friday night in what police are calling a domestic homicide.

At about 10:14 p.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Diamond Drive for a domestic disturbance, Oak Forest police said in a release issued Saturday.

Upon arrival, police said they found the victim, Lauren Pikor, 30, of the same block in the roadway.

She appeared to have sustained fatal lacerations and stab wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Oak Forest Police Investigations Divisions is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 708-687-1376.