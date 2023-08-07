Tinley Park man charged in deadly stabbing of Oak Forest woman

A woman, Lauren Pikor, 30, was found stabbed to death outside an Oak Forest home Friday night in what police are calling a domestic homicide.

Lauren Pikor had restraining order against estranged boyfriend, now in police custody: sources

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 30-year-old woman in south suburban Oak Forest Friday night.

Oak Forest police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 5300-block of Diamond Drive at about 10:14 p.m.

Officers arrived and found 30-year-old Laruen Pikos in the roadway outside of her home with stab wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, officers with police with Oak Forest, Tinley Park and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force responded to a home in the 18200-block of Glen Swilly Circle in Tinley Park.

Police said 36-year-old Chad Oster was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff.

Monday morning, police said Oster has been charged with one count of first degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday afternoon.

Investigators said Pikor was the mother of a young daughter. Sources close to the investigation said the man who held police at bay is the estranged boyfriend of Pikor, who had a restraining order against him.

Residents said they heard loud flash bangs as a SWAT team attempted to end the standoff.

Salma Hussein lives just three down from where the man was holed up. The college student recorded that part of the police operation on her cellphone.

"It was pretty loud. It did sound like gunfire, but I really didn't know what to think at the time," Hussein said.

Neighbors remembered Pikor as a sweet person and wonderful mother to her daughter.

"I mean, we knew each other as neighbors, but you couldn't have met a nicer person," an Oak Forest neighbor said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Burnett at 708-687-1376.

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.