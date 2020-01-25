Oak Lawn teacher's aide charged with sexually assaulting student

Joshua Alexander | Oak Lawn police

OAK LAWN, Ill. -- A teacher's aide at a school in southwest suburban Oak Lawn is accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Joshua Alexander, 29, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual abuse, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of grooming, according to Oak Lawn police.

Authorities received a complaint of alleged sexual conduct between a teacher's aide and a student on Dec. 2, 2019, police said. Detectives executed two search warrants on social media accounts and identified Alexander as the suspect.

Alexander appeared at a hearing Friday where his bail was set at $500,000, police said. He was ordered not to contact the student or their family or anyone under the age of 18.

He is due back in court Feb. 20, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
