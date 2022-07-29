Oak Lawn police dashcam video sparks protests as officers seen hitting teen during arrest

Oak Lawn police dashcam video that captured the moments lading up to a teenager's violent arrest has sparked outrage and protests

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Police dashcam video that captured the moments lading up to a teenager's violent arrest has sparked outrage and protests in Oak Lawn.

Oak Lawn police defended their officers' actions, saying the 17-year-old, who's now hospitalized, had a gun on him.

The teen's family remains at his bedside as he continues to recover in the hospital. Police said he could face charges.

We want to warn you, the video may be difficult to watch.

WATCH | Oak Lawn police press conference on teen's violent arrest

The police dash cam video starts with a car pulled over in Oak Lawn for what police said was a missing registration and odor of marijuana.

As police searched the driver, police said 17-year-old Hadi Abuadaleh got out of the backseat and took off running. Dashcam video from other officers shows chasing the teen around the area of 95th Street.

Another dashcam video then picks up when Abuadaleh is already on the ground near 95th Street and McVicker Avenue.Aan officer is seen kneeling on his leg and another appeared to punch the teen's head repeatedly.

While difficult to see in the video, police said the teen had a bag around his body that he refused to release. At one point, the audio cuts off on the video, but police can be heard yelling "pressure point" as they attempted to get him to release the bag.

SEE ALSO | Bodycam video shows Michigan City police encounter that left man seriously injured

Police said Abuadeleh is refusing to comply and clutching a bag against his chest.

"Once they feared for their safety and they had reasonable suspicion that he was armed with a weapon in that bag and he was not complying and was trying to open that bag, they were in fear for their safety," Oak Lawn Police Chief Daniel Vittorio said.

Officers then Tazed the teen and handcuff him.

Oak Lawn police said a .25 caliber gun was found inside his bag loaded with three rounds of ammunition.

Myriah Deal said she was pumping gas at a station near 95th Street and McVicker when she saw a teenager running away from police.

"As he's running, I see the police grab him, but he stopped," Deal said. "There was no resistance. There was nothing. He was calm. And the next thing I know they tackled him on the ground and they started beating him."

Pulling out her cell phone, Deal captured about a minute of the confrontation that shows the teen on the ground with two officers punching him. A third officer comes up to assist the first two. The video does not show what happened before the confrontation.

At the hospital, his mother said she had no idea what happened.

"Police officer from the Oak Lawn police station said that 'we have your son and we are getting him checked at the ER,'" said Dena Natour, the teen's mother. "He did not once mention that he was beaten."

His family said he was badly bruised with fractures to his head and body, slipping in and out of consciousness.

Members of the Palestinian community rallied outside the Oak Lawn Police Department to get some answers. The family's attorney said the officers used extremely excessive force against the teenager.

Activists from the Council on American-Islamic Relations denounced the police officers' actions Thursday as they joined Abuadaleh's family and their attorney to call on the officers involved to be suspended.

"This isn't about what somebody may be doing. It's about how apprehension, how someone is arrested, what happens post-arrest," said Ahmed Rehab, executive director at CAIR-Chicago.

"Officers are allowed to use force to subdue people, but they're not allowed to use excessive force," said Zaid Abdallah, an attorney for the family. "And this was extremely excessive and savage."

Police said charges are pending against Abuadaleh, but because he is a minor and remains hospitalized, investigators have not yet been able to interview him.

Oak Lawn's police chief said the incident will be reviewed, but at least one of the officers is already back on the job.

Full statement from Oak Lawn police

On Wednesday July 27th an Oak Lawn Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Southwest Highway and Austin Ave. During the stop a subject fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit the offender was apprehended in the area of 95th St and McVicker Ave. The subject refused to listen to verbal commands which resulted in a physical confrontation with two officers.

The subject was armed at the time, unlawfully, with a semiautomatic handgun during the incident.

Both the subject and one officer were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Our investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.