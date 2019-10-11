Oak Lawn village manager arrested in hit-and-run that critically injured man

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Charges are pending against the village manager of Oak Lawn after he allegedly left the scene of a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in southwest suburban Chicago Ridge.According to the Chicago Ridge Police Department, Larry Deetjen allegedly struck and critically injured a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 10100 block of South Harlem Avenue.The pedestrian, a 48-year-old man from Worth, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.Witnesses at the scene told police the man was struck by a Ford Crown Victoria that had a municipal license plate.During the course of the investigation, a Ford matching the vehicle's description was recovered in Oak Lawn, police said.Police said the car had heavy front end damage to the passenger side.In a statement Friday, the Oak Lawn Police Department acknowledged the Oak Lawn Village Manager had been driving a municipal vehicle involved in the crash.Police said after Deetjen was identified as the driver, and he is fully cooperating with the investigation.Deetjen told investigators that he left the crash without knowing he struck anyone, Chicago Ridge Police Chief Robert Pyznarski said.