Oak Park Micro Brew Review features craft beer, zero waste

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Enjoy a great beer festival and help raise money for Seven Generations Ahead this weekend in Oak Park.Seven Generations Ahead is an environmental nonprofit working to promote healthy and sustainable communities.Over 85 brews from more than 40 of the Midwest's finest craft breweries will be on tap for guests. Live music and small plates are also available. Micro Brew Review is the largest zero-waste craft beer fest in the Midwest; it eliminates nearly all landfill waste through reducing, reusing, recycling, and composting.The Micro Brew Review is from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Oak Park on North Marion Street.Tickets are $60 at the gate.Find out more at