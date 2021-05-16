Illinois Craft Brewers Guild hopes to help local breweries with week of action

PAY IT FORWARD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Craft Beer Week returns Friday through May 21, after being canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic.Due to continued restrictions, the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild is not planning any in-person events. Instead, the Guild will host a week of action to help spur recovery in local breweries and to honor the staff, owners and operators of Illinois breweries and taprooms who masked up every day and served customers with patience and kindness.Danielle D'Alessandro, executive director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, said the week will be filled with activities and looks to give back to breweries that served customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.The ICBW week of action includes:In recognition of craft beer staff, owners and operators who have given so much this year, brewery fans and patrons are encouraged to show their appreciation throughout the week. Leave an extra tip. Try a new Illinois beer. Buy a four-pack for a friend. Post a positive review. Each act of kindness makes a difference for Illinois breweries and their teams.Help Illinois move closer to full reopening (and avoid any further restrictions) by getting a COVID-19 vaccine! During ICBW, craft beer fans who snap a photo of their vaccination record with an Illinois beer and post to social with #will be entered to win two tickets to our next ticketed event. Two winners will be announced at the culmination of ICBW.Illinois craft breweries are fighting for a bill in Springfield that would make craft beer delivery permanent and enable breweries to ship directly to consumers. On Wednesday, all supporters are encouraged to reach out to their local representatives and ask them to pass The BEER Act.takes just one minute.During Illinois Craft Beer Week (and every week), we're challenging consumers to skip the beer section at the grocery store and opt to pick up from a small brewery instead. Direct orders via taproom pickup or delivery are more profitable and valuable to breweries and help protect local jobs.Illinois craft breweries are taking the Summer Passport to a new level with PassportPlus, rewarding craft beer drinkers for choosing Illinois beer at home PLUS in the taproom.Starting Friday, craft beer fans who purchase Illinois beer from one of 135+ participating locations receive a Passport Frame with their orders, (while supplies last). Using the frame, participants are encouraged to show off how they Drink Illinois, snapping photos of their Illinois beer in craft-friendly places such as a taproom patio or outdoor barbecue.Framed photos posted to social media that tag the brewery and include #ILPassportPlus will be entered into a weekly drawing for a $25 gift card to the participating brewery of choice.PassportPlus runs through June 10. The weekly contest opens each Friday at midnight and closes Thursdays at 11:59 p.m. Winners are announced every Friday.For more information and ideas for celebrating Illinois Craft Beer Week, please visit