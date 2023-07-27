Oak Park explosion, fire in residential building leaves 1 injured, 12 displaced

An Oak Park explosion and fire at a building at 200 South Maple Street left one person injured and 12 residents displaced.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Investigators are expected to return to an Oak Park residential building after one person was injured in an explosion Wednesday.

Residents are also expected to come back too in hopes of checking on their belongings.

Village officials said Oak Park firefighters and police responded to the 200-block of South Maple Street for a fire with "collapsed sections of wall" Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials believe the fire was caused by a natural gas explosion, but the official cause remains under investigation. Nicor said it is working with investigators to find out what happened.

The 12 people who live inside the six-unit building have all been displaced after the suspected gas explosion.

One person was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition, authorities said.

Ethan Colchamiro lives inside and was with his daughter as they felt the ground start to rumble.

"The street was so black with smoke you couldn't see right in front of your face," said Ethan Colchamiro, resident. "I walked outside and I could see smoke coming out of the end of the build and eventually it started blazing, the trees lit on fire and then the wall of the building started crumbling."

The most serious damage comes from the east side of the building.

Chopper7 was over the building, where walls and windows were visibly blown out. There also appeared to be damage to the building's entryway, and a hole in the roof possibly made by firefighters as they responded to the blaze. A large pile of debris and bricks was visible on the lawn next to the collapsed walls.

The state fire marshal is expected to take over the investigation.

There were no further reports of injuries to residents or firefighters. The American Red Cross is assisting residents who have been displaced.