Oak Park gas explosion, fire inures 1; building partially collapses, village officials say

Oak Park village officials said a person was injured in a fire and partial building collapse Wednesday. An explosion was reported but not confirmed.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Oak Park village officials said a person was injured after a natural gas explosion and fire Wednesday.

Village officials said Oak Park firefighters and police responded to the 200-block of South Maple Street for a fire with "collapsed sections of wall" Wednesday afternoon. Additional support has been provided by 10 other jurisdiction.

Fire officials believe the fire was caused by a natural gas explosion, but an official investigation will get underway shortly.

Chopper7 was over the building, where walls and windows were visibly blown out. There also appeared to be damage to the building's entryway, and a hole in the roof possibly made by firefighters as they responded to the blaze, which appeared to be struck out. A large pile of debris and bricks was visible on the lawn next to the collapsed walls.

It was not immediately clear if the building was residential or commercial. As of 6:25 p.m. there were no visible flames and little visible smoke.

One person was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in unknown condition.

People are asked to avoid the area. No further details were immediately available.