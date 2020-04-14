Oak Park couple found dead in home under 'suspicious circumstances' identified as Leslie Ann Jones, Thomas E. Johnson

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A husband and wife found dead inside a home in west suburban Oak Park Monday night have been identified, police said.Oak Park police identified the couple as Leslie Ann Jones, 67, and her husband Thomas E. Johnson, 70.The couple were both well-known attorneys at the same law firm. Neighbors said they lived in the home on Fair Oaks Avenue for more than 20 years and were well-known in the community.One of their friends said they will be remembered as heroes, who made it their mission to improve the lives of their community, especially those most in need.Police found the couple dead in their home while responding to a call for a well-being check in the 500-block of Fair Oaks Avenue near the Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.A preliminary investigation indicates the deaths were under suspicious circumstances, police said. None of the injuries appear self-inflicted, police said.Police said there is no reason to believe the greater community is at risk, but have not said how they believe the couple died.The couple were both Harvard Law School graduates. They had grown children and grandchildren.Dan Herbert, a prominent Chicago attorney, first met Johnson while he was a hearing officer for the Chicago Police Board. He said the couple left a lasting impact on all they met."For the span of a few years, it would be every weekend I would meet someone whose life was changed, and who was saved by Tom Johnson and his wife," Herbert said.Jeffrey Gilbert, an attorney and partner with Johnson, Jones, Snelling, Gilbert and Davis, worked alongside the couple for many years and could not believe the news."They were wonderful people. I've known them each for decades," he said. "We've seen them get married have their children, we've all sort of grown up together professionally since law school. It's awful.""No matter how many times you'd met them, you walked away feeling better about yourself but more importantly you felt motivated to do good," Herbert said.CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi released a statement on behalf of the department Tuesday afternoon saying, "Our deepest condolences are with his family and with the Chicago Police Board."The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.