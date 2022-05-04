Oak Park teen charged, held on $500K bond after bringing loaded ghost gun to school, prosecutors say

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An Oak Park teen is charged with bringing a gun onto school grounds in the west suburbs, according to police.Police said they responded to Oak Park and River Forest High School around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that 18-year-old Keyon Robinson intended to bring a gun to the school that day.The teen was stopped on school grounds before entering the building, where police said they recovered a loaded handgun.Robinson was then taken into custody, Oak Park police said.The handgun recovered was later identified as a self-manufactured unmarked semi-automatic firearm, also known as a ghost gun, according to the Cook County State's Attorney Office.Robinson has been charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was also found to have an active warrant out of DuPage County for a traffic violation, according to police.He is being held on a $500,000 bond.