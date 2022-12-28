Chicago man found shot outside Oak Park Laundromat later dies, police say

An Oak Park shooting outside a Chicago Avenue laundromat left a Chicago man dead, police say. Oak Park police believe the incident was targeted.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 27-year-old man found shot outside an Oak Park laundromat Tuesday night has died, Oak Park police said.

Oak Park police responded to a call of shots fired just before 8:40 p.m. at 14 Chicago Ave., and found Dennis Johnson of Chicago behind the building with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Chicago fire crews transported him for medical attention, but he later died, police said.

Oak Park police believe this was a targeted attack, and there is no active threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.