WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago man found shot outside Oak Park Laundromat later dies, police say

Man shot multiple times in targeted attack, Oak Park police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, December 28, 2022 10:58AM
Man found shot outside Oak Park Laundromat later dies, police say
EMBED <>More Videos

An Oak Park shooting outside a Chicago Avenue laundromat left a Chicago man dead, police say. Oak Park police believe the incident was targeted.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 27-year-old man found shot outside an Oak Park laundromat Tuesday night has died, Oak Park police said.

Oak Park police responded to a call of shots fired just before 8:40 p.m. at 14 Chicago Ave., and found Dennis Johnson of Chicago behind the building with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Chicago fire crews transported him for medical attention, but he later died, police said.

RELATED: 2 teens wounded minutes apart in Englewood, Wicker Park shootings: Chicago police

Oak Park police believe this was a targeted attack, and there is no active threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW