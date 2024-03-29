Oak Point University announces imminent closure of Oak Brook, Chicago campuses

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A local university is suddenly shutting down.

Oak Point University, which has locations in Oak Brook and Chicago, will close in April, the university said Thursday.

The private school focuses on nursing and health sciences, and it was previously known as Resurrection University.

There are plans in place to help Oak Point students continue their educations. Nearby Lewis University has agreed to allow them to transition there and pursue their degrees.

Lewis says all of their credits will transfer over and their tuition and fees will not increase.

No further information about the school's closure was immediately available.