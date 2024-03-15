Chicago medical students learn where they will spend residency on Match Day

On Match Day 2024, Chicago-area medical students learned where they will spend their three-to-seven-year residencies at a Union League Club event.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The joy and drama of "Match Day" was celebrated by medical students Friday.

Over 100 future doctors and their families learned where they will train for the next three to seven years during an event at the Union league Club.

The moment the students found our their matches was joy, pride and relief wrapped all into one, and many were checking their pulse.

The 120 future doctors from Rush Medical College opened envelopes at 11 a.m. at the Union League Club, revealing where they will train for the next several years as resident physicians in hospitals across the country.

Medical student Sera Choi was beaming. She was matched with the University of California in Irvine.

"I'm so happy," Choi said. "I feel like these past four years we've all worked so hard to get to this point."

The fourth-year medical students also learned what specialty they'll be focusing on.

Serafino lagalbo will be going home after being matched with the University of Wisconsin.

"So I'll be going into internal medicine," lagalbo. "Hopefully pursuing a career in cardiology fellowship after that's done so I still have a lot more training to do."

The match process begins in the fall during the final year of medical school, when the students apply to the residency programs of their choice, but not everyone gets their first pick.

Elizabeth Baker, the Sr. Assoc. Dean of Undergrad Medical Education at Rush Medical College, offered some word of wisdom.

"So I tell them make this a joyful journey," Baker said. "You don't know the path you're on. It's gonna be a great path. Make it joyful."

Parker Rea's path is leading him to the Naval Medical Center in San Diego to specialize in orthopedic surgery. He said he can't find anything more fulfilling.

"There's nothing quite like being able to step into people's pain and suffering and being able to see them become whole again," Rea said.

There were also celebrations at other medical schools Friday across the city and around the country.