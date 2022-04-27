Wallet theft near Oak Brook mall leads to suburban chase days after family robbed at gunpoint

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A stolen wallet near the Oakbrook Center mall led to a police chase and arrest Tuesday night.Officers were called to the Nordstrom Rack on West 22nd Street about 7:30 p.m.The victim told police her credit card was being used at the Apple store at the mall.During the investigation, officers stopped a man and woman in a minivan with no license plate near Route 83 and Hodges Road.The man took off running, and the woman sped off in the vehicle toward Elmhurst.Elmhurst police tried to stop the vehicle, but it was moving too fast, Oak Brook police said.The man is in now custody.On Sunday, a family was robbed at gunpoint outside the mall's Neiman Marcus.