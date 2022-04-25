Family robbed at gunpoint in parking lot outside Oakbrook Center Neiman Marcus, police say

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A family was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in a parking lot outside an Oak Brook mall store, police said.A stolen Infinity described as "blacked out" pulled up to the family of three near the Oakbrook Center Neiman Marcus at about 3:00 p.m. Sunday, police said. Four to five men presented a firearm through an open window and demanded their property.The family handed over their property and the group of men fled the scene at a high speed, police said. No injuries were reported.This case is under investigation. Police did not provide further information about the incident.The Oak Brook Police Department asked anyone who may have seen something suspicious or has information to contact them at 630-368-8700 or Police-TipLine@oak-brook.org.