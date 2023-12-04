Latrice Phillips of Naperville charged with murder of Calvin Truitt at Oakbrook Terrace Hilton

Naperville woman Latrice Phillips is charged with 1st degree murder for the fatal shooting of Calvin Truitt at the Hilton Suites in Oakbrook Terrace.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Naperville woman is charged with murder for the shooting death of a 33-year-old man at an Oakbrook Terrace hotel Saturday night.

Oakbrook police said they were called to the Hilton Suites at 10 Drury Lane at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday night. There, they found Calvin Truitt III with two gunshot wounds to his back and side. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The hotel was placed on lockdown, and one person was taken into custody. Now Latrice Phillips, 51, is charged with one count of first degree murder in his death.

Police say Truitt and Phillips had known each other, and been involved in a verbal altercation at the hotel pool. Police said Truitt and a group left the pool area and Phillips allegedly followed them, getting on the elevator.

Police say when the elevator stopped on the seventh floor, a fight broke out and Phillips pulled out a gun and fired three times, striking Truitt. Police say she then fled to her hotel room.

She was taken into custody without incident, and police said they found a 9mm handgun in a holster on her person at the time of her arrest.

Phillips appeared in court Monday afternoon and was ordered held before trial. She is next due in court for arraignment in on January 4.