WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Oakbrook Terrace red light camera fight with IDOT in court Monday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 5, 2023 10:37AM
Oakbrook Terrace red light camera fight in court Monday
EMBED <>More Videos

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois officials will be in court to defend the city's use of red light cameras.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- Oakbrook Terrace leaders are due court Monday to defend the city's use of red light cameras.

The cameras are near Oak Brook Mall, at the busy intersection of Route 83 and 22nd Street.

Oakbrook Terrace red light cameras uncovered after judge order

The Illinois Department of Transportation de-activated those cameras, located at 22nd Street and Route 83, back in May, claiming that Oakbrook Terrace violated a safety agreement.

Oak Brook calls for Oakbrook Terrace to remove red light cameras near Oakbrook Center Mall

Last July, a judge ordered the cameras be re-activated while the village argues in court that IDOT has no authority to regulate the cameras once they are installed.

SEE ALSO | Former Oakbrook Terrace mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera bribery scheme

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW