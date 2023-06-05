Oakbrook Terrace red light camera fight with IDOT in court Monday

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois officials will be in court to defend the city's use of red light cameras.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- Oakbrook Terrace leaders are due court Monday to defend the city's use of red light cameras.

The cameras are near Oak Brook Mall, at the busy intersection of Route 83 and 22nd Street.

The Illinois Department of Transportation de-activated those cameras, located at 22nd Street and Route 83, back in May, claiming that Oakbrook Terrace violated a safety agreement.

Last July, a judge ordered the cameras be re-activated while the village argues in court that IDOT has no authority to regulate the cameras once they are installed.

