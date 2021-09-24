Obama Presidential Center groundbreaking: Former president, first lady to attend ceremony

Traffic Changes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to take place Friday afternoon at the future site of the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side.Former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle, will join Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot for the ceremony, according to the Obama Foundation.In August,of the Jackson Park track and athletic field were the library will be build began.Roughly 5,000 jobs are expected to be created by the project, and the Concrete Collective contracted two African American-owned firms to work on the site.Construction is expected to take four years to complete.Cornell Drive will be narrowed from six lanes to four lanes between 59th Street and Hayes Drive and the easternmost block of South Midway Plaisance between Stony Island Avenue and Cornell Drive will be permanently closed.Drivers who previously used South Midway Plaisance to connect to Cornell Drive will be redirected to an alternative route. The center says that the long-term traffic plan for the area is for North Midway Plaisance to be converted to two-way traffic, and eastbound motorists will then be able to drive "up" North Midway Plaisance from Stony Island Avenue to Cornell Drive. There will be a new signalized intersection at North Midway Plaisance and Cornell Drive.