Jackson Park roadwork begins ahead of Obama Presidential Center construction

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews are beginning preliminary work Monday in Jackson Park ahead of the construction of the Obama Presidential Center.Starting Monday, Cornell Drive will be narrowed from six lanes to four lanes between 59th Street and Hayes Drive and the easternmost block of South Midway Plaisance between Stony Island Avenue and Cornell Drive will be permanently closed.Drivers who previously used South Midway Plaisance to connect to Cornell Drive will be redirected to an alternative round. The center says that the long-term traffic plan for the area is for North Midway Plaisance to be converted to two-way traffic, and eastbound motorists will then be able to drive "up" North Midway Plaisance from Stony Island Avenue to Cornell Drive. There will be a new signalized intersection at North Midway Plaisance and Cornell Drive.The official groundbreaking is expected to happen next month. Construction is expected to take four years to complete.