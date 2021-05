Off-duty Chicago police officer killed in Arlington Heights crash after SUV flies off roadway

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed after Arlington Heights police said the SUV he was driving left the roadway and crashed through three yards Monday morning.Arlington Heights police said the 29-year-old driver of a Toyota 4Runner was speeding northbound on Wilke Road near Kirchoff Road when he lost control, hit a power pole before going airborne. He then traveled through three yards before police said the SUV came to a stop against a house in the 600-block of South Reuter Road.The driver was ejected from the SUV and transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he died. The Cook County Medical Examiner identified him as Jose L. Castro, of Chicago.Arlington Heights police said that before the vehicle entered their jurisdiction, an on-duty Rolling Meadows officer observed the Toyota speeding. The Rolling Meadows officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the Toyota continued driving north and the Rolling Meadows officer did not pursue once it turned onto Wilke Road.Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed Castro was an off-duty Chicago police officer who worked in the 15th District.A passenger in the man's vehicle was taken to the hospital where they were treated and released. No one was injured inside the home.