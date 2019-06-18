Off-duty veteran Racine police officer shot, killed at Wisconsin bar

RACINE, Wis. (WLS) -- Police in Racine, Wisconsin confirm that one of their off-duty officers has been shot and killed.

The shooting happened Monday night around 9:40 p.m. at a bar in Racine.

Witnesses said a man with a mask walked into Teezers Tavern at 1936 Lathrop Avenue and opened fire.

According to officials, 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department, Officer John Hatland attempted to intervene when he was shot.

Officer Hatland served in many departments within the agency, including as a field training officer and a member of the Greater Racine FBI Gang Task Force.

No suspect has been identified at this point as police search for the gunman.

Kenosha County Sheriff''s Department, Racine County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating.

No additional information is available at this time.
