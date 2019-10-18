CPD officer released from hospital after shot serving search warrant in Fulton River District shooting

Officer Adam Wazny was allegedly shot by Michael Blackman, 45, who is also accused of shooting a 28-year-old woman in the Fulton River District.
Blackman exchanged fire with Chicago police officers at a home near 65th Street and Winchester Avenue as police were serving a warrant. Both Blackman and an officer were wounded in the shootout, police said.
Police said Blackman has been charged with five counts of attempted murder.
Police said Blackman fired a single bullet into the 28-year-old woman's back as she walked with co-workers to lunch.
Police said they cracked the case thanks to an anonymous tip and then the Itasca police recognized him as they had an active warrant for his arrest for his alleged involvement in three burglaries. CPD also used several surveillance cameras to track Blackman to a house on the South Side.
A motive for the shooting of the woman in the Fulton River District is not known. At a press conference following the shooting in September, police said Blackman had previously delivered food to the building where the victim worked before he was fired. Police said Blackman had problems in the past with the building's security.
"He is the only one that can answer, right, and he wouldn't tell us, so the best motive that we could come up with -- and there is a little speculation here -- is he works for Jimmy John's as the delivery person down there and he delivers to her building several times," said Chicago Police Deputy Chief Brendan Deenihan. "Her building has very tight security and he has problems with the security officer every time he goes to deliver his Jimmy John's there."
According to police, Blackman has an extensive arrest history dating back to 1991. His charges include burglary, battery, domestic battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, driving on a suspended license and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The woman who was shot is expected to recover.