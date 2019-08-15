Delta Air Lines tug operator at JFK Airport killed on the job, officials say

JAMAICA, Queens -- Delta Air Lines is investigating after one of their employees was killed at JFK Airport on Wednesday.According to officials with the Port Authority, a tug operator was hit by his own tug at the Terminal 4 ramp side around 3:30 p.m.Sources tell ABC 7 Chicago sister station, WABC, he got off the tug to hook up a cart to it, but it somehow slipped into gear and ran over him.Co-workers used a forklift to get the tug off him, but he could not be saved.Delta said they are conducting a full investigation and released the following statement: