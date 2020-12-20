Officials investigate shooting at California mall Saturday before Christmas, police say

MPD is currently investigating a shooting at the Great Mall. Out of an abundance of caution we have asked all stores to shelter-in-place while officers continue assessing the situation. Please stay away from the area and we’ll provide additional updates shortly. — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) December 20, 2020

Anyone know what’s goin on at great mall I’m so scareddd wtf pic.twitter.com/eiRZ8QrJGh — lolly (@officiallollyy) December 20, 2020

Bro what’s goin on I’m freaking out pic.twitter.com/7CfaryXCA4 — lolly (@officiallollyy) December 20, 2020

Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene assisting @MilpitasPD at the Great Mall. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/AuQRkENZOW — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) December 20, 2020

Police in Milpitas say they are investigating a shooting inside the Great Mall. They have asked people in the mall to shelter in place. No word yet on a suspect #breaking #shooting #milpitas #abc7news pic.twitter.com/o7mlB2hInA — Matt Boone (@MattBooneNews) December 20, 2020

MILPITAS, Calif. -- Police and firefighters responded to reports of a shooting at a northern California mall on the Saturday before Christmas.The incident in Milpitas, just outside of San Jose, was first recorded at 5:23 p.m.One of ABC7 News' producers for our sister station KGO was at the Home Depot next to the mall when the incident happened. She said there was heavy police presence in the parking lot and the mall was turning new visitors away.On Twitter, a shopper posted videos inside the Guess store. Officials asked how many people were inside the store and told them to lock themselves inside.Santa Clara Co. Sheriff are on the scene assisting Milpitas police.ABC7 News has reached out to the police for more information. There is no confirmation on any injuries or a suspect.Officials are asking people to avoid the area.