Officials investigate shooting at California mall Saturday before Christmas, police say

MILPITAS, Calif. -- Police and firefighters responded to reports of a shooting at a northern California mall on the Saturday before Christmas.



The incident in Milpitas, just outside of San Jose, was first recorded at 5:23 p.m.

One of ABC7 News' producers for our sister station KGO was at the Home Depot next to the mall when the incident happened. She said there was heavy police presence in the parking lot and the mall was turning new visitors away.

On Twitter, a shopper posted videos inside the Guess store. Officials asked how many people were inside the store and told them to lock themselves inside.



Santa Clara Co. Sheriff are on the scene assisting Milpitas police.

ABC7 News has reached out to the police for more information. There is no confirmation on any injuries or a suspect.



Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

This developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.
