Officials give 'all-clear' after reported shooting at California mall Saturday before Christmas, police say

MPD is currently investigating a shooting at the Great Mall. Out of an abundance of caution we have asked all stores to shelter-in-place while officers continue assessing the situation. Please stay away from the area and we’ll provide additional updates shortly. — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) December 20, 2020

Anyone know what’s goin on at great mall I’m so scareddd wtf pic.twitter.com/eiRZ8QrJGh — lolly (@officiallollyy) December 20, 2020

Bro what’s goin on I’m freaking out pic.twitter.com/7CfaryXCA4 — lolly (@officiallollyy) December 20, 2020

Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene assisting @MilpitasPD at the Great Mall. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/AuQRkENZOW — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) December 20, 2020

9:26 P.M. - ALL CLEAR, teams have concluded their searches of the mall interior. Everyone who was sheltering-in-place has been escorted out safely. There were no additional victims associated to this shooting. — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) December 20, 2020

9:26 P.M. - continued, There were two unrelated medical emergencies during evacuations, which required medical transportation to a local hospital. — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) December 20, 2020

Detectives and Field Evidence Technicians remain on scene and are actively investigating this incident. There are currently no on-going threats to the community at this time. — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) December 20, 2020

MILPITAS, Calif. -- Milpitas police have given the "all-clear" and say teams have concluded searching the Great Mall after a reported shooting Saturday night.At 9:36 p.m., officials said everyone who was sheltering in place has been escorted out safely and no one was injured in the shooting.The incident was first recorded at 5:23 p.m. the Saturday before Christmas and police alerted shoppers and workers to shelter in place.Sunday morning, Milpitas police said a 22-year-old San Francisco man was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot and was "not the victim of an act of violence."On Twitter, a shopper posted videos inside the Guess store. Officials asked how many people were inside the store and told them to lock themselves inside.Another person tweeted video of them running inside a store to take shelter in the back oom.Santa Clara Co. Sheriff said crews were on the scene assisting Milpitas police.Police say there were two unrelated medical emergencies during the evacuations which required medical transportation to a local hospital.Officials say "there are currently no on-going threats to the community."Detectives and field evidence technicians remain on scene and are actively investigating the incident, Milpitas police tweeted.Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact the Milpitas Police Department.