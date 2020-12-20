Officials give 'all-clear' after reported shooting at California mall Saturday before Christmas, police say

MILPITAS, Calif. -- Milpitas police have given the "all-clear" and say teams have concluded searching the Great Mall after a reported shooting Saturday night.

At 9:36 p.m., officials said everyone who was sheltering in place has been escorted out safely and no one was injured in the shooting.



The incident was first recorded at 5:23 p.m. the Saturday before Christmas and police alerted shoppers and workers to shelter in place.

Sunday morning, Milpitas police said a 22-year-old San Francisco man was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot and was "not the victim of an act of violence."



On Twitter, a shopper posted videos inside the Guess store. Officials asked how many people were inside the store and told them to lock themselves inside.


Another person tweeted video of them running inside a store to take shelter in the back oom.


Santa Clara Co. Sheriff said crews were on the scene assisting Milpitas police.

Police say there were two unrelated medical emergencies during the evacuations which required medical transportation to a local hospital.

Officials say "there are currently no on-going threats to the community."

Detectives and field evidence technicians remain on scene and are actively investigating the incident, Milpitas police tweeted.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact the Milpitas Police Department.




This developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiamallshootingshopping
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 6,003 COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths
Stimulus deal expected in 'a matter of hours,' McConnell says
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
Record-breaking dogs unleashed
Documentary on missing U of I scholar now available
Lincoln Park ZooLights tickets sell out, free visits still available
28 shot, 5 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
TSA screens 1M over 2 consecutive days amid pandemic
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
Wedding bells are bleak in 2021
Teacher makes Christmas dreams come true
9 injured in Dan Ryan Expressway crash
More TOP STORIES News